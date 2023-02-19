South Korea and the United States held a joint air force exercise

SEOUL, Feb 19 – RIA Novosti. South Korea and the South Korea and the United States , in response to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the DPRK, held a joint aviation exercise involving American F-16 aircraft and a B1-B heavy bomber, as well as South Korean Air Force F-35A and F-15K fighters, reports Yonhap News Agency with referring to the South Korean Air Force.

Earlier it was reported that North Korea on Saturday launched a Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, it reached an altitude of 5768 km and flew 989 km in 4015 seconds. This is the second North Korean missile launch in 2023. Prior to this, on January 1, the DPRK launched one rocket from a super-large MLRS.

According to the military, during the exercises, South Korean fighters conducted a training flight in formation, guarding an American bomber.

The exercise is said to demonstrate the alliance’s “advanced” defense capabilities and combat readiness.

Yesterday, 20:01 G7 foreign ministers call for unified response to North Korea’s ‘irresponsible behavior’

“The exercises have improved the operational capabilities of the alliance, and also reaffirmed the US commitment to the iron defense of the Korean Peninsula and extended deterrence commitments (DPRK – ed),” the Air Force said.