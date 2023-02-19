“Cruel irony”. The West has recognized the unpleasant truth about Ukraine and NATO

MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine will not become part of NATO in the foreseeable future, writes columnist Hal Brands in an article for Bloomberg. Ukraine will not become part of NATO in the foreseeable future, writes columnist Hal Brands in an article for Bloomberg.

According to the journalist, there are two plans for the future of the post-Soviet republic. The first of them provides for the country’s membership in the association, but this will not happen because of the rules that do not allow starting the process of entry in case of territorial disputes or armed conflicts with other states.

“Kyiv can become a victim of cruel irony, when only one condition makes NATO membership impossible,” the author of the material pointed out.

The second plan, according to Brands, is to keep Ukraine as an “ally” of the West and continue to supply arms and heavy equipment to the country. But, as the observer noted, it will be very difficult for Kyiv to maintain the armed forces, given that due to the conflict, the country’s economy is not in the best condition, and the republic will be heavily dependent on the West.

“Thus, Ukraine is likely to remain an economic ward of the West, and Washington and its allies will finance the country’s defense for the foreseeable future. Even if the country does not join NATO, the end of the conflict may only be the beginning of the West’s long-term commitment to Ukraine,” summed up Brands.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said that there is no alternative for the country to join NATO and the EU.