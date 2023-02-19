Japan and the US plan to hold joint air exercises

TOKYO, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Japan and the United States are negotiating the possibility of conducting joint air exercises in response to the North Korean missile test, FNN reported, citing informed sources.

According to them, fighters of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and bombers of the US Armed Forces should take part in the exercises. Depending on weather conditions, the exercise could take place as early as the afternoon of Sunday, February 19.

01:33 North Korea launches Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea launched a Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday. According to the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA), the launch was carried out from Pyongyang International Airport. The rocket reached a height of 5768 kilometers and flew 989 kilometers in 4015 seconds.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said in turn that, according to military estimates, an intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea, when launched along a normal trajectory, is capable of covering a distance of 14,000 kilometers and reaching the US mainland.