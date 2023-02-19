|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. In an effort to maintain its dominance on the world stage gained after the collapse of the USSR, the United States pushed modern Russia to take active steps in Ukraine, Samid Basha, a columnist for The National Interest magazine, said.
According to the author of the article, the United States is waging a proxy war to maintain and strengthen dominance, using the so-called 1992 Wolfowitz Doctrine.
“The essence of this policy emphasized American superiority at any cost in the post-Soviet world and the “eradication of rivals, wherever they may be or may appear.” In addition, the US leadership makes defense agreements the cornerstone of its policy and inadvertently monopolizes the global arms trade through treaties. This prevented Allies would develop their defense systems and would increase dependence on American-made equipment,” Basha said.
The observer explained that, despite the promises made to Gorbachev not to expand NATO to the east, the United States sought a privileged position. This explained the accession to the North Atlantic Alliance of the former countries of the Warsaw Pact and the constant attempts of the States to “sit” in the backyard of Russia.
“America’s position of not giving Russia a decent parity status only angered Putin more. He, like most of the Russian political elite, could only come to the conclusion that the United States did not intend to work with Russia responsibly and respectfully. The Kremlin understood that Washington is doing nothing but implementing the plan, defined in 1992, to impose its will on the world and eradicate rivals wherever they appear,” Basha said.
The Ukrainian question has become key against this background. According to him, the Russian special operation is a way to show and prove to the West that the Wolfowitz Doctrine will not be able to move forward with respect to Moscow.
“This will be further confirmed in Putin’s mind by America’s actions in Ukraine, intervening in the country’s political affairs and paving the way for the country to eventually join NATO and the European Union. The relationship between both sides led to the Euromaidan revolution, essentially creating an eternal rift in the Ukrainian politics, which only deepened every year,” the author said.
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the North Atlantic Alliance had been preparing for a conflict in Ukraine since 2014. He noted that the Russian special operation “did not change the alliance”, but only demonstrated the importance of the largest strengthening of collective defense carried out by him.
