DONETSK, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops shelled the Kiev region of Donetsk, firing four shells of “NATO” caliber of 155 millimeters, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported.
“Fire was recorded from the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine – ed.) in the direction: 08.05 (coincides with Moscow time) – the settlement of Orlovka – the city of Donetsk (Kiev district): four shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters were fired,” the representative office said in a statement in its Telegram channel.
Artillery with a caliber of 155 millimeters is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Kyiv with long-range M777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns using shells of this caliber.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
