At least five dead after Israeli attack on Syria | News

At least five people lost their lives, including a soldier, and another 15 were injured, some in critical condition, as a result of an airstrike perpetrated on Saturday night by Israel against a residential area of ​​the Syrian capital, Damascus.

According to press reports, the inhabitants of the metropolis heard loud explosions in the sky of the city and how Syrian anti-aircraft defenses were activated, which destroyed most of the missiles fired by Tel Aviv.

Videos disseminated through social networks show damage in the densely populated residential area of ​​Kafar Sousah located in the heart of Damascus.

Among the wounded there are critical cases and the attack resulted in the destruction of numerous civilian homes and material damage in various neighborhoods of the capital and its surroundings.

According to the press, the “Al-Mujtahed” Central Hospital of Damascus received the bodies of three killed by the bombardment and at least 13 wounded, with shrapnel injuries to the head and extremities, they were admitted to the “Al-Mujtahed” teaching assistance center. -Moasat”.

The Syrian capital Police confirmed to international media that the Israeli attack targeted a residential building in the aforementioned district, but caused human losses and extensive damage to other buildings and homes, which are still being counted.

Military sources quoted by the local information agency indicated that the missiles were launched from the Golan Heights.

Syria, along with Türkiye, is recovering from two strong earthquakes that occurred on February 6. The earthquakes affected four governorates in the northwest, causing around 6,000 deaths, 7,400 injuries, 6.1 million affected and losses that up to now amount to 5,000 million dollars.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



