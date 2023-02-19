Tokyo won’t change self-defense law over balloons, expert says

TOKYO, February 19 – RIA Novosti, Ekaterina Plyasunkova. The government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is unlikely to amend the law on self-defense forces, which determines the procedure for using weapons to destroy objects that violate the country’s airspace, but will limit itself to changing the interpretation in order to be able to shoot down unidentified balloons.

This opinion was expressed in an interview with RIA Novosti by a prominent expert in the field of political science, professor at Ritsumeikan University Masato Kamikubo.

Earlier this week, the Japanese government began negotiating a change to the self-defense forces’ gun rules that would allow them to shoot down balloons. The government’s plan on Friday was approved by representatives of the ruling bloc.

“In short, if the Kishida government wanted to amend the law, it would not be difficult. The governing coalition has an overwhelming majority of seats in both houses of parliament, and there is no way for the opposition to block the proposal. However, the Kishida administration will be very careful on the issue of amendments. Most likely, they will act by changing the interpretation of the provisions of the law, which will allow shooting down balls,” the expert noted.

00:08 Blinken told Wang Yi that the US will not tolerate any more balloon incidents

According to Kamikubo, the authorities may not agree to amend the law for the reason that “during the drafting process, different opinions will be expressed not only from representatives of opposition parties, but also from representatives of the ruling party.”

“This whole process will take a long time, and if the public finds that this process is confusing, then the level of support for the cabinet may fall. And the Kishida government will be afraid of this,” the professor emphasized.

On the other hand, the political scientist added, “changing the interpretation of the provisions of the law can be made much easier and without debate in parliament.”

Yesterday, 16:19 In Taiwan, they told about a Chinese balloon that fell on a military base

Unidentified flying objects have been spotted over Japan three times: in November 2019 over Kagoshima Prefecture, in June 2020 over the city of Sendai, and in September 2021 over Aomori Prefecture. The Japanese Ministry of Defense believes that they are believed to be Chinese reconnaissance balloons.

Earlier, Japan ‘s former defense minister, Itsunori Onodera, who chairs the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s defense committee, called balloons of unknown origin that appeared three times in the sky over the country “a big hole in the defense,” and also said that he would require an explanation from government.