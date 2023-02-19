US administration hides Biden’s health data, says ex-doctor

WASHINGTON, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The US administration is hiding information about the mental The US administration is hiding information about the mental health of President Joe Biden, said former White House doctor Congressman Ronnie Jackson.

On Thursday, Biden underwent medical examination, the attending physician called him a “healthy and energetic 80-year-old man” who is able to successfully work in the highest government post.

“Most Americans see that Biden’s mental health is in complete decline, while there is no openness in providing information from the White House about what is happening,” Fox News quoted the congressman as saying.

Jackson also expressed dissatisfaction with the absence in the conclusion of the medical examination of the mention of passing a cognitive test by the president.

In his opinion, the conclusion of Biden’s attending physician, Kevin O’Connor, confirms that the US administration is determined to hide the truth.

Biden turned 80 in November and is the oldest president in US history. If he runs for office in 2024 and wins, he will be 86 at the end of his term. The president himself has previously said that he would be honest with American citizens and announce health problems if they were present.