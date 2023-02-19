Wang Yi urges US to change course with China

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BEIJING, Feb 19 – RIA Novosti. Politburo member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), head of the office of the foreign affairs commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Saturday in Munich, urged the United States to change course in relations with China and repair the damage caused to relations between the two countries by the incident. with an aerostat.
“Wang Yi expressed China‘s firm and fair position on the so-called balloon incident and urged the United States to change course, soberly assess and repair the damage caused to Sino-US relations by excessive use of force,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. China.
Saturday’s conversation on the sidelines of an international conference in Munich marked the first face-to-face contact between Wang Yi and Anthony Blinken since an American fighter jet intercepted a balloon over the Atlantic Ocean in early February.
Due to the incident with the balloon, which crossed the entire land part of the United States before being intercepted, Blinken postponed indefinitely a visit to Beijing, which was planned for early February. The Americans claim that the balloon was carrying out a reconnaissance mission, the Chinese say that we are talking about a civilian weather balloon that has gone astray.
Yesterday, 17:42
Unilateral sanctions could cause endless problems, Wang Yi says
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report