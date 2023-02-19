Beijing is ready to cooperate with the EU to resolve the crisis in Ukraine

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BEIJING, Feb 19 – RIA Novosti. Beijing is ready to strengthen cooperation with the EU to find a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, said during a meeting with EU diplomat Josep Borrell in Munich on Saturday.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Wang Yi said that China would prepare a position paper on a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by the end of February.
Yesterday, 14:13
China to prepare position paper on settlement in Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report