Beijing is ready to cooperate with the EU to resolve the crisis in Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 19 – RIA Novosti. Beijing is ready to strengthen cooperation with the EU to find a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, said during a meeting with EU diplomat Josep Borrell in Munich on Saturday.

“Speaking of the Ukrainian crisis, Wang Yi stressed that China is firmly committed to promoting peace and negotiations, is ready to strengthen cooperation with the EU, and relentlessly seek a political solution,” China‘s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Wang Yi also stressed that China and the EU should strengthen cooperation in order to “bring more stability to the world.”
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Wang Yi said that China would prepare a position paper on a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by the end of February.
