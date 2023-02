China has successfully overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing says

In December last year, the Chinese authorities began to actively weaken the anti-COVID policy, which for almost three years remained the toughest in the world , negatively affecting the economy, global production and supply chains, tourism and interstate exchanges. A significant adjustment in measures came after a wave of protests in the country’s megacities demanding to lift lockdowns, stop regular large-scale PCR testing, and begin a policy of easing anti-epidemic measures. Since January 8, as part of a move away from the “zero tolerance” policy for the coronavirus, China has completely abolished quarantine and PCR testing for visitors from abroad.