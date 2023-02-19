China has successfully overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing says

|Fact-checking
BEIJING, Feb 19 – RIA Novosti. China has successfully overcome the pandemic and is ready to fully restore contacts with Europe and the world, said Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee during a meeting with EU diplomat chief Josep Borrell in Munich on Saturday .
Wang Yi stressed that the parties can actively prepare for new meetings between the leaders of China and the EU, make full use of high-level dialogue mechanisms in various fields in order to restore cooperation to pre-pandemic levels as soon as possible.
The Chinese diplomat also noted that China and the EU should maintain open cooperation and jointly maintain the stability of global production and supply chains.
Earlier, the Politburo Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP) announced that it had achieved a “decisive victory” in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.
In December last year, the Chinese authorities began to actively weaken the anti-COVID policy, which for almost three years remained the toughest in the world, negatively affecting the economy, global production and supply chains, tourism and interstate exchanges. A significant adjustment in measures came after a wave of protests in the country’s megacities demanding to lift lockdowns, stop regular large-scale PCR testing, and begin a policy of easing anti-epidemic measures. Since January 8, as part of a move away from the “zero tolerance” policy for the coronavirus, China has completely abolished quarantine and PCR testing for visitors from abroad.
