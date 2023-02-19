New Zealand flood death toll rises to 11

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from the floods caused by Cyclone Gabriel that hit New Zealand has risen to 11, local police said.
Nine people were previously reported dead.
“Police confirm the death of a man on Thursday 16 February at his home in Onekawa, (city – ed.) Napier … Police are investigating a death in Crownthorpe, (city – ed.) Hastings last night,” New Zealand police said in statements on her official website. It is noted that both, presumably, died as a result of floods caused by Cyclone Gabriel.
According to the latest data from the local Stuff portal, communication cannot be established with five thousand people.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
