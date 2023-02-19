Türkiye rises to more than 40,000 deaths due to earthquakes | News

The earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 degrees of magnitude that shook 11 provinces of Türkiye on February 6 have caused the death of at least 40,642 people in the Eurasian country, according to the head of the Catastrophe and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). ), Yunos Sezer.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Almost 85,000 buildings were destroyed by earthquakes in Türkiye

Together with the nearly 5,000 fatalities registered so far in Syria, the total number is now over 45,000, and according to experts it will still rise considerably as tens of thousands of bodies remain under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

13 days after the severe earthquakes that shook Türkiye and Syria, the Turkish authorities are advancing in the rubble removal work, although local and international rescue forces are still working in some areas but the chances of finding people alive under the rubble are diminishing .

Tüm Türkiye tek yürek olduk, yaraları the birliğiyle sarıyoruz…

Depremden etkilenen bölgelerdeki barınma, beslenme ve psikososyal destek çalışmalarımız; ilgili tüm kurumlarımızın, STK’larımızın ve Aziz Milletimizin desteği ile aralıksız devam ediyor.

Durmadan yorulmadan… pic.twitter.com/cReCb5c22t

—AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik)

February 18, 2023

“Search and rescue efforts will largely end as of tomorrow (Sunday) night. There is a huge concentration all over Hatay, our nearly 13,000 search and rescue personnel are working there,” Sezer said.

Sezer explained that only the department he directed evacuated more than 430,000 people from the affected area.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Suleyman Soylu, stressed that more than 264,000 workers are deployed on the ground, including search and rescue services, health workers, and agents, before noting that there are planes, helicopters, and ships assigned to deliver of help.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Friday that rescue efforts are continuing at fewer than 200 sites as rescuers race against time to find more people alive.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source