MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The head of the German Left Party, Martin Schirdevan, expressed his disappointment over the decision not to invite Russia to the Munich Security Conference, reports Focus.
As the politician noted on ARD, it will not be possible to avoid negotiations with Moscow on the Ukrainian conflict, and solutions can only be achieved through dialogue. At the same time, Shirdevan expressed his annoyance at the fact that Russian representatives were not invited to the conference.
“Of course, the two opposing sides should sit down at the negotiating table through international mediation,” he said, pointing out that Western politicians instead “talk only about arms deliveries.”
Shirdevan added that the solution cannot be “to continue arming, to continue to escalate, to cross one red line after another.”
The Munich conference opened on Friday, and Russia has not participated in it for the second year in a row, despite the fears of a number of politicians and experts that building security and striving for peace without dialogue with Moscow is impossible. The central theme of the conference is the crisis in Ukraine. At last year’s conference in Munich, Volodymyr Zelensky threatened to reconsider Ukraine’s renunciation of nuclear weapons.
Vladimir Putin has stressed more than once that Moscow seeks not to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. At the same time, Western countries are constantly talking about the need to continue hostilities, pumping up Ukraine with weapons and training APU fighters on their territory. As noted in the Kremlin, Zelensky knows that if desired, hostilities can end the next day.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
