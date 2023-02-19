Three people rescued in Turkey 13 days after earthquake

BISHKEK, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Kyrgyz rescuers rescued three people from the rubble in Turkey 13 days after the devastating earthquake, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the Ministry of Kyrgyz rescuers rescued three people from the rubble in Turkey 13 days after the devastating earthquake, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic.

“As a result of search and rescue operations in the Khatai region, Kyrgyz rescuers pulled five people out of the ruins. According to preliminary information, they were members of the same family. Three out of five people are alive, two children died,” the spokesman said.

Rescuers from Kyrgyzstan arrived in Turkey the day after the earthquake. They have already rescued eight people and pulled out from under the rubble about 200 bodies of the dead.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. More than 40,000 people have died in Turkey, according to the latest data.