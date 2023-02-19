The United States suspected Russia of transferring fighter jets to Iran

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The United States is suggesting that Russia is transferring advanced fighter jets to Iran in exchange for attack drones it receives from there, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in an interview with CBS television without substantiating his arguments.
Russia and Iran deny such cooperation, which intensified, according to the Americans, with the start of the operation in Ukraine.
“It’s a two-way street… Russia is also supplying military equipment to Iran, including what appears to be sophisticated fighter jets. It looks like this could be happening, which would make Iran an even bigger threat,” Blinken said, adding that the US was consulting on this theme with allies around the world.
He reiterated that the United States has information that China is considering “lethal” military assistance to Russia, explaining that it could be both weapons and ammunition. Until now, according to him, private Chinese companies have provided Russia with a maximum of “non-lethal” support.
In December, White House spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing on the US position that Moscow and Tehran’s defense cooperation had reached a “full partnership” without providing any evidence for his claims. Then he also claimed that, according to the United States, as early as 2023, Iran could allegedly receive Russian fighters, and Iranian pilots are being trained on fighters in Russia.
Western countries have recently claimed that Iran is allegedly currently supplying drones to Russia for military operations in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied such accusations. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran supplied the Russian Federation with drones, but a few months before the start of a special operation in Ukraine. Iran also expanded its sanctions against the European Union in response.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
