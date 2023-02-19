Protest in Munich against the Security Conference | News

Thousands of protesters of different political persuasions took to the streets of Munich this Saturday to protest against the high-level Security Conference in which the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, participates among others and against military support for Ukraine

Thousands of people have gathered this Saturday, in the streets of this German city, to protest against the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) for its acronym in English.

The Alliance for Action against the NATO Security Conference demonstrates against “militarism, nationalism, anti-Semitism and racism”, under the slogan “Negotiate instead of shooting” or “Disarm instead of rearming”

The Munich alliance advocated for peace in addition to demanding the cessation of arms supplies by NATO allies to Ukraine and for the establishment of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine for the resolution of the armed conflict.

The MSC appointment is scheduled for February 17-19, 2023 at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich for three days, it is proposed to establish high-level debates on high-level foreign and security policy.

Remember that Russia will not be part of the event since its participation was banned in November 2022.

Around 5,000 police officers have been deployed to the area in the city to ensure security during scheduled protests.

The meeting will bring together at least 40 heads of state, ministers, leaders of international organizations such as NATO, the United Nations (UN), and politicians.

The most popular protest, in which small right-wing groups converged with sympathizers of the radical Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, in the Königsplatz square, came to gather up to 10,000 people, the Munich Police reported on its Twitter account.

Shortly before, there had been tensions between supporters of the AfD and several hundred counter-demonstrators from anti-fascist organizations and civil society who had gathered to protest against the ultra party.





