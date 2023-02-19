North Korea launches Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile

MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. North Korea launched a Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports. North Korea launched a Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.

The Hwaseong-15 rocket was launched from Pyongyang International Airport on Saturday.

According to the agency, the rocket reached a height of 5,768 kilometers and flew 989 kilometers in 4,015 seconds.

North Korea at 17.21 Saturday Japanese time (11.21 Moscow time) launched a ballistic missile, which, according to the Japanese military, belongs to the class of intercontinental. The rocket was launched vertically, flew about 900 kilometers and fell into the Sea of ​​ Japan . Speed ​​and flight time have not yet been disclosed.

Intelligence agencies of the United States and South Korea are analyzing the details of the launch. The South Korean military, in “close cooperation” with the United States , maintains full readiness, has stepped up surveillance of the DPRK, and intends to further strengthen the alliance’s defenses to counter North Korea’s “provocations”, the Joint Committee said in a statement.

This is the second North Korean missile launch in 2023. Prior to this, on January 1, the DPRK launched one missile from a super-large rocket launcher.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the missile launch may be Pyongyang’s reaction to the upcoming February 22 US-South Korean command-and-staff exercises on the management of extended deterrence tools and the large-scale joint Freedom Shield exercises scheduled for March, including field training. The United States also convened a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council on North Korea on February 16.