Blinken urged leaders of Israel and Palestine to avoid “unilateral steps”

WASHINGTON, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn them against unilateral moves that would heighten mutual tension and harm prospects for a resolution to the conflict, the State Department said.

According to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, the need for contacts arose because of the intention of the Palestinians on Monday to submit to the UN Security Council a draft resolution condemning Israeli settlement activities in the occupied territories of the West Bank.

January 29, 19:44 Russian Foreign Ministry urged Israel and Palestine not to aggravate the conflict

Identical press releases following both calls said Blinken “confirmed support for a two-state solution to the conflict and rejection of political measures that would threaten its viability.”

“The Secretary of State stressed the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps to restore calm and his strong opposition to unilateral measures that would escalate tensions,” the State Department said.

Netanyahu’s government previously approved the legalization of nine settlement outposts that were still illegal, even under Israeli law, and approved the planning and construction of 10,000 housing units in pre-existing Jewish settlements in the West Bank.