WASHINGTON, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the US is very concerned that China is considering providing “lethal” military assistance to Russia in its operations in Ukraine.
This topic, according to him, was touched upon at a meeting held on Saturday in Germany with Wang Yi, head of the office of the foreign affairs commission of the CPC Central Committee, whom Blinken warned about the “serious consequences” of supporting the Russian Federation.
“We are very concerned that China is considering providing ‘lethal’ support to Russia in its aggression against Ukraine. I have made it clear that this will have serious consequences for our relations,” Blinken said in an interview with NBC.
He added that so far, China has supported Russia politically and, according to him, has provided some non-lethal military assistance.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
