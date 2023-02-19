Japan, South Korea agree to work towards complete denuclearization of North Korea

TOKYO, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The Foreign Ministers of The Foreign Ministers of Japan and South Korea, during a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, confirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation with the United States to increase deterrent capabilities in the region, as well as to implement the complete denuclearization of the DPRK.

“The ministers expressed the importance for Japan and South Korea to cooperate to resolve various issues of the international community,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a press release following the Yoshimasa Hayashi-Pak Chin summit.

The parties also again severely criticized North Korea’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that fell inside the Japanese exclusive economic zone about 200 kilometers from Oshima Island in Hokkaido Prefecture.

“It was also confirmed that the parties will work closely between Japan and South Korea, as well as between Japan , South Korea and the United States , to increase deterrence capabilities in the region, including through trilateral security cooperation, as well as to implement full denuclearization. North Korea in accordance with the provisions of the UN Security Council resolutions,” the document says.

The ministers also agreed to expand cooperation to resolve issues hindering bilateral relations.

North Korea launched a Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday. According to the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (CTAC), the launch was carried out from Pyongyang International Airport. The rocket reached a height of 5768 kilometers and flew 989 kilometers in 4015 seconds.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said in turn that, according to military estimates, an intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea, when launched along a normal trajectory, is capable of covering a distance of 14,000 kilometers and reaching the US mainland.