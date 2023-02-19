Russian soldiers donate 2.5 tons of medicines to Syria | News

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this Saturday the donation of 2.5 tons of medicines to help hospitals in the city of Aleppo, in northern Syria, an area hit by the earthquakes that also shook Türkiye.

CMIO.org in sequence:

53 dead in Islamic State terror attack in Syria

Medical assistance was carried out by Russian troops in Syria, which included antiseptics and disinfectants, blood transfusion systems, antibiotics, antipyretics and analgesics, hormonal drugs, among other supplies.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the assistance was received mainly by the Syrian military hospital and the State University Hospital, where services are provided to earthquake victims.

The Hama Governorate in the center of the country received the humanitarian aid, which includes relief materials such as blankets, pillows and clothes, to support the earthquake victims in the city of Hama and its countryside, and alleviate their suffering.

The director of the operations room for the emergency response to the earthquakes in Hama, Muhammad Abu Jadaan, said that the aid reached three reception centers for people who lost their homes and the rest of the resources will be distributed soon in six centers in the localities of Suqaylabiyah and Salhab in the countryside of this governorate.

The director of the Syrian Civil Aviation Company, Basem Mansour, announced this Friday the arrival of 150 planes with humanitarian aid through the airports of Damascus, Aleppo and Latakia.

In this sense, several local initiatives were managed, while planes and aid convoys from friendly countries, Yemen, Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Russia continue to arrive in the country.

The Syrian authorities, for their part, have reported that the earthquakes registered on February 6, one of magnitude 7.7 and another of 7.6, have left more than 5,000 dead and thousands injured.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source