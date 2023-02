Hungary must stay out of Ukrainian conflict, Orban says

“How can we win to cope with the danger of war? We would like to end it, but we do not have enough strength for this, this is not our weight category. Therefore, if we want to save Hungary, we want a peaceful life for ourselves, we have only one choice – it is necessary stay away from … (conflict – ed.) Russia and Ukraine. It was not easy until now and will not be after, because we are part of the Western world , members of NATO and the EU, and there everyone except us is on the side wars, or at least behave like this,” Orban said during a speech on the results of 2022.