Hungary must stay out of Ukrainian conflict, Orban says

BUDAPEST, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. Budapest should stay away from the conflict in Ukraine, this is the only right decision, and no one will force Hungary to change it, because it is a sovereign and free country that does not recognize anyone but God above itself, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

According to him, if 2022 was the most difficult year for Hungary after the collapse of the socialist system, 2023 will be the “most dangerous” year, since the country “has two big dangers – inflation and war.”

“How can we win to cope with the danger of war? We would like to end it, but we do not have enough strength for this, this is not our weight category. Therefore, if we want to save Hungary, we want a peaceful life for ourselves, we have only one choice – it is necessary stay away from … (conflict – ed.) Russia and Ukraine. It was not easy until now and will not be after, because we are part of the Western world , members of NATO and the EU, and there everyone except us is on the side wars, or at least behave like this,” Orban said during a speech on the results of 2022.

According to him, the conflict is unfolding not between “armies of good and evil”, but between “two Slavic countries”, and it is “so far limited.”

“Can Hungary, under such circumstances, take the side of peace in a way that is contrary to the allies? Of course, we can, because Hungary is an independent, free and sovereign country, and, apart from the Lord God, we do not recognize anyone above ourselves. But is it right to stay away from the war? .. I am convinced that it is right, even the only right thing,” he said.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy resources and sending weapons to Ukraine. In early March, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the country’s territory. Szijjarto explained that Budapest was seeking to secure the territory of Transcarpathia, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would become a legitimate military target.