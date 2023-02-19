Kuleba told who can “restrain” Russia’s actions

MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that China‘s mediating role in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict could serve as a deterrent.
Earlier on Saturday, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said at the Munich Security Conference that China will continue to stand on the side of peace and dialogue on the Ukrainian issue.
“We believe that China can play an important role in deterring the aggressive intentions of Russia’s actions, taking into account the existing relations between China and Russia,” Kuleba said in a video published by Strana on the Telegram channel.
He noted that he is looking forward to the conversation with Wang Yi, which will be held in Munich. But, according to him, no agreements can be based on territorial concessions to Ukraine.
