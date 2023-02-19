BERLIN, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The demands of official Kyiv to put phosphorus and cluster bombs at the Munich Security Conference are stupid and erroneous, Anton Hofreiter, a member of the ruling Green party and head of the Bundestag committee on European policy, said on Saturday.

“Ukraine demands everything. And I consider this demand erroneous,” he said in an interview with the RTL TV channel.

According to him, such “stupid” demands to Kyiv are unrealistic and are connected, apparently, with delays in the supply of tanks.

“If they demand something there, it does not mean that it should be done,” he added.

Earlier, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, on the sidelines of the Munich Conference, asked to supply Kyiv with cluster shells banned in many countries, since America and partners have such weapons “for millions of shots.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba explained to journalists on the sidelines of the forum that Ukraine is not a contracting party to the convention on cluster and phosphorus munitions, and therefore, from the point of view of the law, according to Kuleba, nothing would interfere with the supply.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.