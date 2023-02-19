Argentina confirms second case of bird flu | News

The National Service of Health and Food Quality (Senasa) of Argentina confirmed this Friday the second case of avian influenza (AI) H5 in two wild ducks found dead in the province of Córdoba (north).

The health portfolio confirmed the disease from the positive results of the analyzes carried out by the Senasa National Laboratory in samples taken from the two birds, found in the Las Mojarras lagoon, in the Cordovan department of General San Martín.

The Environmental Police of Córdoba reported to the Senasa agents about the discovery of the lifeless ducks, and the experts prepared to take samples that were sent for analysis and diagnosis to the agency’s laboratory in the town of Martínez, province from Buenos Aires.

In this sense, the entity coordinates with other public entities and the private sector to establish possible migration routes within Argentina, as well as possible links with the case in wild birds detected shortly before in Uruguay.

Argentina ordered the health emergency and published in the Special Bulletin Resolution 147/2023, containing said measure, after detecting the presence of AI in wild geese in the Pozuelos lagoon, in the province of Jujuy (northwest).

This resolution includes applying border controls, communication actions and surveillance rakes in poultry that are in the vicinity of the sites where migratory birds settle.

In the Senasa Laboratory, 67 samples of birds found dead are processed, of which two positives emerged: one in Jujuy and another in Córdoba.

Avian influenza is described as a disease with a high impact both on the diversity of wild birds and on poultry production, since it causes very high mortality rates.





