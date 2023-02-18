The United States suspected China of “non-lethal” assistance to Russia in Ukraine, media write

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States suspects that China is providing Russia with “non-lethal” military assistance in a special operation in Ukraine, NBC reports, citing four American officials.
They declined to give details, saying only that the shipments could include military uniforms “or even bulletproof vests.”
“The US believes that China may be providing non-lethal military assistance to Russia … and the administration is concerned that they (the Chinese) may be considering lethal assistance,” the statement said.
The United States has repeatedly warned China against helping Russia to circumvent sanctions or conduct military operations, threatening, among other things, with the loss of foreign investment. Speaking Saturday at a conference in Munich, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that so far the US has seen no signs of such Russian-Chinese cooperation.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
