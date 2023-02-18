The White House allowed Biden to address Putin in a speech in Poland

WASHINGTON, February 18 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden’s speech marking the anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine could include an address to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and the people of Russia, said John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council.

The speech will be part of Biden’s scheduled visit to Poland next week, where he will also meet with the leaders of NATO’s Eastern European countries.

“I would suspect that you will hear a message from him to Mr. Putin and the Russian people,” Kirby said, quoted by the White House on Saturday.

He did not provide details, but the United States has repeatedly said that Putin’s order to withdraw troops from the occupied territories is enough to end the conflict in Ukraine. The American authorities make it clear that neither they nor their NATO allies want to be drawn into a direct confrontation, but they will support Ukraine in every possible way, as long as it takes to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia.