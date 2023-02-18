Twitter users reported a disruption to the social network

|Fact-checking
Complaints about malfunctions in the work of Twitter began to arrive at 21.17 Moscow time. The largest number of complaints comes from the United States – more than five thousand. Also, a large number of crash reports come from the UK, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and France.
The largest number of users report errors in the operation of the application and the website, and there are also problems connecting to the server.
American company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. The headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.
