Blinken told Wang Yi that the US will not tolerate any more balloon incidents

WASHINGTON, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, that the violation of US sovereignty by a Chinese spy balloon is unacceptable and called for such incidents to be prevented in the future, the State Department said.
The heads of diplomacy of both countries held their first meeting on the sidelines of an international conference in Munich since the interception of a balloon by an American fighter over the Atlantic Ocean earlier in February.
“The Secretary of State explicitly stated the unacceptability of the violation of US sovereignty and international law by China‘s high-altitude reconnaissance balloon … emphasizing that such irresponsible actions should never be repeated,” the statement said.
The United States, according to Blinken, will not tolerate any encroachment on its own sovereignty. The Secretary of State also said that China‘s balloon program, which, according to the American side, covers more than 40 countries on five continents, has been given international publicity.
Due to the incident, Blinken postponed a visit to China, which was scheduled for February 5, a new date for the trip has not yet been agreed.
