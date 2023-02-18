WHO raises more aid funds for victims in Türkiye and Syria | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed this Saturday the collection so far of 84.5 million dollars to care for victims of the earthquakes on February 6 in Türkiye and Syria, which expands its possibilities of caring for the affected populations. by these natural events.

The global health agency had expressed at a press conference on February 12 its willingness to raise material and financial aid to bring aid to populations in the affected areas, and extended its call to national and international organizations, community and neighborhood groups, mosques , churches and so on.

In addition to distributing medicines in these areas, after the earthquakes, the WHO provided emergency teams for the survivors, sent experts to prevent the appearance of infectious and respiratory diseases, and provided psychosocial support to the victims, among other actions.

According to the WHO, it also facilitated the use of 16 million dollars from the Fund for Contingencies related to Emergencies and allocated them to the immediate response to the damages in Syria and Türkiye.

Hours after the quakes, when the damage assessment was just beginning, the health agency had estimated that it would need $43 million for its response, but the amount of aid grew once more became aware of the high death toll. and injuries left by the earthquakes, as well as their considerable effects on the health networks of both nations.

Following the tragedy, the WHO Health Emergencies Program gave priority to addressing the health impacts in both countries. Therefore, details of response priorities to support affected populations were provided, along with funding requirements to address immediate and urgent health needs by area and overall.

Among others, this program aims to provide support to the damaged medical centers, taking into account the high number of victims and the need to attend to them as soon as possible, and to quickly restore the operation of the seriously damaged water and sanitation facilities, such as one of the essential actions to avoid risks of spreading epidemics.

