WASHINGTON, February 19 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, about the consequences if China provides material assistance to Russia in a special military operation in Ukraine, the State Department said.
The heads of diplomacy of both countries held their first meeting on the sidelines of an international conference in Munich since the interception of a balloon by an American fighter over the Atlantic Ocean earlier in February.
Yesterday, 16:14
US concerned about deepening relations between Russia and China
“The Secretary of State warned of the consequences if China provides material assistance to Russia (in a special military operation in Ukraine – ed.) or support in a systemic circumvention of sanctions,” the State Department said in a statement on the official website.
Earlier, NBC TV channel, citing four American officials, reported that the United States suspects that China is providing Russia with “non-lethal” military assistance in a special military operation in Ukraine. They declined to give details, saying only that the shipments could include military uniforms “or even bulletproof vests.”
The United States has repeatedly warned China against helping Russia to circumvent sanctions or conduct military operations, threatening, among other things, with the loss of foreign investment. Speaking at a conference in Munich on Saturday, Blinken said that so far the US has seen no signs of such Russian-Chinese cooperation.
Yesterday, 23:12
The United States suspected China of “non-lethal” assistance to Russia in Ukraine, media write
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
