“Back to the 90s”: Ukrainian refugees did not like the “backwardness” of Canada

MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. To date, more than a hundred thousand Ukrainians have arrived in Canada under the refugee program, while for some, the arrival in the country turned into a disappointment, which they talk about on social networks, writes Strana.ua.

As noted in the material, some Ukrainians across the ocean were beckoned by free tickets from Canadian charitable foundations, which still need to be “caught”, while others were attracted by high “lifting fees” from the government. However, refugees in Canada have to look for housing on their own, which is difficult and expensive; work can also be difficult, while in general life in the country is very expensive.

One of the migrants on social networks advised couples with small children not to come to Canada. “Don’t even think about coming if you don’t know the language. You have a family, a child, a wife who doesn’t plan to work. If you live in Europe, somehow settled there in some kind of free housing, got a job, sit there and consider it happiness, don’t poke your head here at all, don’t even think about it, because without a tongue you will only “stand on a shovel.” Even if you take food in food banks, you still won’t be enough, “the man warned.

Ukrainian Alina Ivenko, in turn, complained about the “backwardness” of Canada. “We all grew up on films where America and Canada are shown as prosperous countries, everything is so newfangled and stuffed. And when I went here, I thought that I would encounter technology, but it was like I was ten years ago,” she said. According to the woman, many Canadians still use street “dial phones”, write paper letters and pay for purchases with checks.

Anastasia Moire, who lives in Calgary, called Canada’s “most painful” high taxes, and also criticized “a slow banking system that is stuck in the distant past.” “And also the mandatory tip in establishments is 15-20%, even taxi drivers and couriers ask for them,” she complained.

Veronica from Kiev, who lives in Toronto, spoke about problems with Canadian medicine. “To get to the doctor, you can wait a month. And in the emergency hospital, my son and I with a temperature of more than 40 waited eight hours on chairs. In Ukraine, you can get an appointment with a specialist and take tests in one day. Everything is very slow here. It’s like I got back to the 90s. And so everywhere, “she said.

At the same time, Galina Fediv advised her compatriots to come to Canada only with a supply of money. “It’s better to have five to ten thousand dollars per person, and it’s also desirable to have relatives or acquaintances with whom you can chat for the first time <…> You can’t find a decent job without a language. Yes, and with the language, it is also not easy to get a job somewhere, except for cleaning, in a cafe or on a farm. As elsewhere, we need acquaintances and connections, “networking”, as they say here,” the woman warned.

In March last year, Canada gave Ukrainians emergency permission to enter the country, while arrivals do not have permanent resident or refugee status, they can stay for three years as temporary residents.

