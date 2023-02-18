US Secretary of State says there is no doubt about Ukraine’s victory over Russia

WASHINGTON, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States had no doubts that Ukraine would win the conflict with Russia and called for “incredible caution” in regard to ceasefire proposals.

“We have no doubts about the victory and success of Ukraine,” he said, speaking at the Munich conference.

The Secretary of State explained this by saying that Ukrainians are fighting “for their country, for their future, for their land.”

Blinken, who was asked about the upcoming Chinese peace plan, urged “incredible caution” about initiatives for an immediate ceasefire, as he said it could lead to a situation of “frozen conflict” or give the Russian Federation time to gather strength and prepare for a new round. confrontation.

“Truce proposals can look very attractive. Who doesn’t want the guns to fall silent? But we need to be incredibly careful about the traps that can be placed there,” Blinken said, speaking along with colleagues from Germany and Ukraine.

He also said that a “just and lasting” peace cannot consolidate any territorial losses for Ukraine and must provide it with the opportunity to contain Russia so that the conflict does not repeat itself.