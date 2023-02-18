Uganda calls military cooperation with Russia a matter of “life and death”

|Fact-checking
ADDIS ABABA, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Uganda will continue military cooperation with Russia, for it it is a matter of life and death, Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo told RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the African Union summit.
“Most of the military equipment in Uganda is Russian-made. For this reason, despite the so-called sanctions, Uganda, in order to continue to defend itself, must update the equipment it has. So the issue of sanctions is difficult, but for us it is a matter of life and death. And we will continue cooperation because we must survive,” the minister said.
According to him, the Ugandan military took part in a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation in Russia. “As far as I remember, this meeting has already taken place, as a group of Ugandan officers went to Moscow and already met with colleagues,” Odongo said. He hesitated to give details of the meeting, but believes that the military of the two countries “must have come to some understanding of how to continue cooperation.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
