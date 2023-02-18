|Fact-checking
“If he (Vladimir Putin. – Ed.) does not change his position 360 degrees, then no,” she answered the question of whether Ukraine’s security is possible in the long term.
Yesterday, 01:43
International Conference on Security Policy in Munich
The head of German diplomacy noted that she still believes in “the ability of people to change,” and cited Germany as an example, which abandoned its principles not to supply weapons to conflict zones.
“That’s why I say: you can change 360 degrees – you just have to want it. And President Putin can do it, he can make his own decisions and completely change his course 360 degrees. And tomorrow the whole world would be happy about it,” Burbock said.
In addition, the minister said that Germany could not remain neutral in the conflict in Ukraine, otherwise it would mean “taking the side of Russia.”
There are 360 degrees in a circle, so using such an expression in speech means a complete turn and return to the place where the countdown is taken from.
The Munich conference opened on Friday, and Russia has not participated in it for the second year in a row, despite the fears of a number of politicians and experts that building security and striving for peace without dialogue with Moscow is impossible. The central theme of the conference is the crisis in Ukraine.
February 12, 00:31
Pushkov reminded “repentant” Burbock of mistakes that cannot be corrected
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
