MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US Vice President Kamala Harris called the conflict in Ukraine global after their meeting in Munich.
“They (Sunak and Harris) agreed that[President Vladimir]Putin’s war in Ukraine is a global war, both in terms of the impact on food and energy security and in terms of its implications for internationally accepted norms,” it said. in a British government statement.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” He noted that the special operation was a forced measure, Russia “was left no chance to do otherwise, security risks were created such that it was impossible to react by other means.” According to him, Russia has been trying for 30 years to agree with NATO on the principles of security in Europe, but in response it has faced either cynical deceit and lies, or attempts to pressure and blackmail, while the alliance, despite Moscow’s protests, is steadily expanding and approaching the borders of the Russian Federation.
Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. He warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographic objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line. The West must understand that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will not strengthen its security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
