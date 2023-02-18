The Ministry of Defense of Britain recognized the lack of serviceable tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Europe

MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that after the decision to supply Ukraine with Western tanks, many countries found that they did not have serviceable tanks that could be transferred to Kyiv. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that after the decision to supply Ukraine with Western tanks, many countries found that they did not have serviceable tanks that could be transferred to Kyiv.

“There is a political solution. But many countries are finding that their armies do not have serviceable tanks that they can supply. Politicians have sent their military to warehouses and found that their tanks are not serviceable or not repaired for delivery to Ukraine,” Wallace said in a statement. interview with Spiegel magazine.

According to him, NATO countries “had to realize with pain” that over the past 30 years their armies had been depleted.

“There are numbers on how many tanks each country has. But there is a reality that tells us that too few of them are serviceable,” the minister said, according to whom ammunition stocks were also insufficient.

However, according to Wallace, “tanks are not a miracle weapon for immediate victory in a war.” “Of course, tanks will make Ukrainians stronger, but this is not a magic potion that suddenly changes everything,” the minister said.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. He warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographic objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line. The West must understand that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will not strengthen its security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.