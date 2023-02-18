French media reported mass panic at a shopping center in Paris

World / Leave a Comment
  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

PARIS, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. Mass panic broke out at a shopping mall in Paris‘s Défense district after a man jumped off a high-rise floor, BFMTV reported.
“Mass panic began at the Four Seasons shopping center in the Defense district on Saturday afternoon. According to police sources, a man jumped from a high floor, his fall provoked a noise, which caused a panic in the crowd,” the channel said. .
It is noted that no shots were fired, as previously reported by users on Twitter.
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted that a police operation was under way. He also ordered the Prefect of Paris to come to the scene.
The Prefecture of Paris urges citizens to avoid the sector where the emergency happened. Traffic on the first line of the Paris metro is disrupted.
February 10, 20:30

In Paris, a man opened fire from the balcony of his house

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

#CMIO.ORG

Leave a Comment