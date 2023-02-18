French media reported mass panic at a shopping center in Paris

|Fact-checking
“Mass panic began at the Four Seasons shopping center in the Defense district on Saturday afternoon. According to police sources, a man jumped from a high floor, his fall provoked a noise, which caused a panic in the crowd,” the channel said. .
It is noted that no shots were fired, as previously reported by users on Twitter.
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted that a police operation was under way. He also ordered the Prefect of Paris to come to the scene.
February 10, 20:30
In Paris, a man opened fire from the balcony of his house
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
