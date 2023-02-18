The Netherlands will close the Russian trade representation in Amsterdam

PARIS, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The Netherlands has decided to close the trade mission of the Russian Federation in Amsterdam, said Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra. The Netherlands has decided to close the trade mission of the Russian Federation in Amsterdam, said Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

According to Hoekstra, quoted by the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS), the Russian trade office in Amsterdam will be closed from Tuesday.

He recalled that from Monday the Consulate General of the Netherlands in St. Petersburg will be closed.

According to the minister, Russia is delaying the issuance of visas to Dutch diplomats.

Earlier it was reported that the Netherlands decided to limit the number of Russian diplomats in the country, about ten employees of the Russian embassy will have to leave the kingdom.