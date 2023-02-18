BUDAPEST, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. Hungary does not intend to isolate itself from the “sane part of the Hungary does not intend to isolate itself from the “sane part of the world ”, where they share its position on sanctions against the Russian Federation, unlike Europe, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

“We do not agree to the imposition of sanctions (against Russian) oil, gas, nuclear energy, this would destroy Hungary. From the national consultation, we know that there is national unity in this. Therefore, we maintain economic cooperation with Russia and even advise this to the entire Western world because without ties there will be no ceasefire, no peace talks,” Orban said during a speech on the results of 2022.

He also noted that for this reason, Hungary does not agree to the inclusion of Russian church leaders in the sanctions lists, “the harm that this can happen to actors and athletes is enough.”

“We are not isolating ourselves from the sane part of the world . The Hungarian understanding is an exception only in Europe, it is generally accepted in the world ,” Orban said.

The national consultation in Hungary lasted from October 14 to December 15, citizens were asked to express their attitude towards sanctions against energy carriers from the Russian Federation and sanctions that caused a decrease in the number of Russian tourists and an increase in food prices. Unlike referendums, national consultations do not have a turnout threshold. Nearly 1.4 million of the country’s 10 million people participated in the consultation.

The Hungarian government reported that, on average, 97% of the participants in the consultation “rejected sanctions that cause serious harm.” According to the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers, Budapest expects that Brussels will listen to the unequivocal results of the consultation and take measures to revise the sanctions policy, from which the European economy is suffering. European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano said the EC has taken note of the results of the national consultation in Hungary.