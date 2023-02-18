Bulgarian police find 18 migrants suffocated in a truck | News

At least 18 immigrants, including a child under the age of seven, died of suffocation inside a truck in which they were allegedly abandoned by traffickers some 25 kilometers from Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

According to the Bulgarian Police, 40 irregular immigrants were found inside the vehicle, 18 of whom had died locked in a false compartment under a load of wood. Twelve others appeared alive outside the truck.

The report specifies that all the immigrants found are male, with ages ranging between 15 and 25 years and it is speculated that they are Afghan citizens.

The authorities are investigating the cause of death of the emigrants, including a seven-year-old boy, as it is possible that the load of wood has slipped, crushing those who were below.

From statements by survivors, it has been learned that the human smugglers simply abandoned the truck on a rural road with little traffic and escaped, possibly after ascertaining that some of the refugees had died.

The emergency services declared that the rest of the occupants of the truck have been transferred to hospitals in Sofia and that 14 of them are in critical condition, with symptoms of suffocation and hypothermia.

“They have not received food for several days, they suffer from dehydration and have various injuries all over their bodies, I cannot say what caused them,” Bulgarian Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev said after visiting a health center where some of the the victims.

“We assume that the migrants were transported from the Bulgarian-Turkish border to the area around the town of Dragoman to then cross into Serbia,” he said.

Local sources indicate that the security forces already have in custody a suspect of being linked to the death of the migrants.

The territory of Bulgaria is part of the route by which immigrants and refugees try to reach through Turkey, Serbia and other Balkan countries to countries in Western Europe.

Despite the existence of a 234 km barrier along the border with Turkey, the Bulgarian police claim to have prevented the entry of 164,000 people in 2022 and 55,000 in 2021.

