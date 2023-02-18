The Ministry of Defense of Germany recognized the “demonstration of force” of the West in relation to Russia

BERLIN, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The West is showing strength towards the Russian Federation by supporting Ukraine with arms supplies, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

“Since (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not forced to make concessions by diplomatic means or economic pressure, this is only possible through a show of force,” Pistorius said.

“But it’s also a little sad that at the age of 62 I have to spend billions of euros on weapons. And this is considering that I grew up at a time when we all believed that there would never be war in Europe again. It’s terrible” he added.