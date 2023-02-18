|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BERLIN, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The West is showing strength towards the Russian Federation by supporting Ukraine with arms supplies, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.
“Since (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not forced to make concessions by diplomatic means or economic pressure, this is only possible through a show of force,” Pistorius said.
He said that this means, on the one hand, the encouragement of Ukrainians in their self-defense, and on the other hand, the supply of weapons. Germany, according to Pistorius, is one of the leading countries in such assistance.
“But it’s also a little sad that at the age of 62 I have to spend billions of euros on weapons. And this is considering that I grew up at a time when we all believed that there would never be war in Europe again. It’s terrible” he added.
Yesterday, 13:06
Poll: most residents of Germany opposed the supply of fighter jets to Kyiv
Pistorius’s speech was broadcast on the website of the Munich Conference.
The Munich Security Conference opened on Friday, and Russia has not participated in it for the second year in a row, despite the fears of a number of politicians and experts that building security and striving for peace without dialogue with Moscow is impossible. The central theme of the conference is the crisis in Ukraine. At last year’s conference in Munich, Volodymyr Zelensky threatened to reconsider Ukraine’s renunciation of nuclear weapons.
19:43
Zelensky’s criminal demand for the West shocked the German politician
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report