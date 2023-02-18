BUDAPEST, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. Currently, only Hungary and the Vatican oppose the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, other countries, such as Currently, only Hungary and the Vatican oppose the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, other countries, such as Germany , could not resist external pressure and moved into a “military camp,” said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“There are two of us (in the “peace camp”) left: Hungary and the Vatican. There is no need to complain about the company, but we must reckon with serious consequences. We will have to face the fact that the war will become more and more wild and cruel, so we need to prepare well for the fact that the tone towards us will also become more and more harsh and merciless: provocations, threats and blackmail. I cannot promise that it will be easy, but I can promise that we will stand our ground,” he said during the speech dedicated to the results of 2022 Orban.

The Hungarian prime minister recalled that they had lost the rest of their allies in the “peace party” over the past year.

“A year ago, we were not alone in the “peace camp.” There were, for example, Germans who did not supply (Ukraine) with weapons, only helmets. For comparison, in a few weeks, Leopard tanks will be marching across Ukraine to the east, towards the border with Russia. Maybe the old maps have been preserved,” Orban said.

According to him, the Germans “deployed along with the others, and the rest deployed along with the Germans, so the “peace camp” disintegrated.

“One can hardly believe that the Germans turned around of their own free will. Today they behave as if they had always been like this. The modern German school does not just switch sides, but openly declares that they will immediately jump forward. Solid people, if anything They do something, but seriously,” Orban said.

Orbán has previously said that the policies of Germany and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the crisis caused him a “culture shock” and reduced Hungarians’ faith in German practicality.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy resources and sending weapons to Ukraine. In early March, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the country’s territory. Szijjarto explained that Budapest was seeking to secure the territory of Transcarpathia, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would become a legitimate military target.

Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. Vladimir Zelensky earlier said at the G20 that “there will be no Minsk-3.” Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kiev’s position on unwillingness to negotiate. The West constantly calls on the Russian Federation to negotiations, for which Moscow shows readiness, but at the same time, the West ignores Kiev’s constant refusals to negotiate.

Moscow is ready to consider Kiev’s proposals for a settlement, taking into account the proposals of the Russian side and the situation “on the ground”, but the Ukrainian regime is not interested in this, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, said earlier in an interview with RIA Novosti.