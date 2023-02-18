Media: EU foreign ministers want to discuss joint purchase of shells for Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. On February 20, EU foreign ministers are going to discuss the idea of ​​joint purchases of 155mm NATO caliber shells to “help Ukraine,” Reuters reports. On February 20, EU foreign ministers are going to discuss the idea of ​​joint purchases of 155mm NATO caliber shells to “help Ukraine,” Reuters reports.

“EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the idea of ​​joint procurement of 155 mm artillery shells, which Kiev badly needs, at a meeting in Brussels on Monday,” the agency said. At the same time, it is noted that the ministers do not plan to take any specific decisions during this meeting.

16:31 Kuleba discussed “quick deliveries” of weapons to Ukraine with G7 foreign ministers

According to the agency, joint procurement measures will be aimed at replenishing the stocks of countries that have been depleted after providing military assistance to Kyiv.

According to one of the EU diplomats, at least part of the funds for the joint purchase of shells can be provided by the European Peace Fund. The European Defense Agency also said it wants to continue helping EU countries replenish their supplies, some of which they have transferred to Ukraine.

Artillery with a caliber of 155 millimeters is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Kyiv with long-range M777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns using shells of this caliber.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.