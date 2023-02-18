Almost 85,000 buildings were destroyed by earthquakes in Türkiye | News

The Türkiye authorities indicated that more than 84,000 buildings were destroyed or with severe structural damage due to the earthquakes that affected the south of the country and northern Syria on February 6.

Türkiye’s Minister of Environment and Urban Planning, Murat Kurum, stated that 84,726 buildings were affected by the earthquakes that occurred in the country.

He also announced that the Government will begin planning for the construction of houses for all the people who lost their homes due to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

According to Turkish media, the official stated that they have examined around 684,000 buildings, of which more than 84,700 are completely collapsed, in critical condition or need immediate demolition.

The head of Urbanism pointed out that more than 7,300 troops have been deployed to examine the situation, and that only in the province of Adana there are 148 buildings in this state.

Murat Kurum urged the population not to approach houses and buildings with severe damage due to the danger of collapse in the desire to want to recover their belongings.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this week that construction work will begin on 30,000 houses at the beginning of March.

During a meeting with representatives of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish president said that the goal is to complete the construction of homes and safe buildings by the end of 2023 in the areas affected by the earthquake.

On the other hand, the Turkish authorities announced that they have not yet concluded the search operations for survivors, which continue to take place twelve days after the powerful earthquake.

Türkiye’s Interior Minister, Süleyman Soylu, increased the death toll from the earthquakes that hit the country in early February to 39,672 on Friday.

“To date, we have lost 39,672 people as a result of the earthquakes,” the official said, while more than 108,000 were injured.

In addition, the minister indicated that rescue teams and lifeguards have carried out 20,000 search and rescue operations in the rubble of buildings destroyed after the earthquakes.





