Most of the rescue work in Turkey will be completed on Sunday

ANKARA, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Search and rescue operations following earthquakes in southeastern Turkey will be largely completed by Sunday evening, said Yunus Sezer, head of the disaster management agency (AFAD).

Sezer previously said the death toll from the February 6 earthquake in Turkey was 40,642. 108,068 people were affected. More than 430 thousand people were taken out of the disaster zone to other areas.

“Search and rescue operations will be mostly completed by tomorrow night,” Sezer said at a briefing on Saturday.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.