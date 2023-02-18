BERLIN, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. In the capital of the federal state of Bavaria, a lot of protesters gathered because of the Munich Security Conference taking place in the city.

Judging by the videos and photos posted on social networks by the participants of the action, more than a thousand people take part in it.

Yesterday, 20:05 The head of the Munich conference spoke about the attempts of the West to impress Putin

It is specified that the demonstrators gathered on the central Karlsplatz square, from where they headed to the square in front of the Munich Glyptothek, a museum of ancient Greek and Roman sculpture. They are holding banners and posters calling for an end to militarism and the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

“The main purpose of the security conference is to agree on a common strategy for the NATO states against their rivals – Russia and the People’s Republic of China . However, first of all, to promote and justify NATO’s armament policy,” says the announcement of the organizers of the “Against the Security Conference” demonstration, published on left-hand traffic site.

The coordinators call for peace talks and the cessation of arms supplies to Kiev, and also recall the prehistory of the conflict – the desire for the independence of Donbass after the coup in Kiev, as well as the eastward advance of NATO, perceived by Russia as a threat.

The Munich conference opened on Friday, and Russia has not participated in it for the second year in a row, despite the fears of a number of politicians and experts that building security and striving for peace without dialogue with Moscow is impossible. The central theme of the conference is the crisis in Ukraine.