MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The US State Department issued a statement saying it was ready to seek “justice” in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. The US State Department issued a statement saying it was ready to seek “justice” in connection with the conflict in Ukraine.

“The United States will seek justice for the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement. At the same time, Washington holds Russia responsible for “crimes” in Ukraine.

On March 2, the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said on March 11 that the court’s investigative team had begun collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that “neither the bloody anti-constitutional coup in Kiev, nor the burning of people alive in Odessa, nor the many years of crimes against the inhabitants of Donbass have so far become a reason to intensify the investigation.”

Yesterday, 22:09Special military operation in Ukraine The United States will welcome the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine by other countries

In the DPR, it was reported that Donbass public activists sent to the ICC case files on thousands of war crimes of Ukrainian security forces in the region. None of the complaints were investigated.

According to the LPR Ministry of Foreign Affairs, over the eight years of the conflict in the Donbass, the LPR and the DPR have filed more than 3,000 lawsuits about Kyiv’s war crimes with the ECHR and the International Criminal Court. However, the court did not start investigating these cases. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that representatives of Russian legal entities prepared and sent to the ECHR more than 7,350 complaints from residents of Donbass who suffered from the actions of the Ukrainian authorities. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine also reported that there were more than 7 thousand such statements.