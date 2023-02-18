Blinken announced a historic chance for peace between Yerevan and Baku

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, said that both countries have a historic chance to come to peace after 30 years of conflict.
“We believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan have a truly historic opportunity to achieve sustainable peace after more than 30 years of conflict,” he said.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Munich Conference.
Blinken promised the parties US support for peace.
“The parties themselves have restored the focus on the peace process, including through direct negotiations, as well as through the European Union and us. The United States is ready to do everything in our power to support these efforts,” he said.
December 27, 2022, 17:53
UN called on Yerevan and Baku to resolve the issue of the Lachin corridor in dialogue
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report